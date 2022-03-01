PlayStation Plus: Four Free games for March

Splash

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 12:54 pm

PlayStation Plus: Four Free games for March

Gamers can download ‘Ghost of Tsushima: Legend’, ‘Ark: Survival Evolved’, ‘Team Sonic Racing’, and Ghostrunner

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 12:54 pm
PlayStation Plus: Four Free games for March. Photo: Collected
PlayStation Plus: Four Free games for March. Photo: Collected

Starting today, PlayStation Plus subscribers will have access to four free games. The games are 'Ghost of Tsushima: Legend', 'Ark: Survival Evolved', 'Team Sonic Racing', and 'Ghostrunner'.

PlayStation Plus subscribers typically receive three new games every month. However, Sony decided to throw in a fourth title to the mix this month. 

The games will be available for download until 4 April, 2022. 

Ghost of Tsushima: Legend (PS4, PS5)

Ghost of Tsushima: Legend (PS4, PS5). Photo: Collected
Ghost of Tsushima: Legend (PS4, PS5). Photo: Collected

Inspired by Japanese mythology and folklore, the game is a multiplayer variant of 'Ghost of Tsushima'. Players can pick between classes- Ronin, Assassin, Hunter, or Samurai. 

Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4)

Ark: Survival Evolved. Photo: Collected
Ark: Survival Evolved. Photo: Collected

You will be taken to a mysterious island. Here you will find dinosaurs and many other animals from the prehistoric times. In this survival game, you will be able to hunt local wildlife and even ride these animals. 

Team Sonic Racing (PS4)

Team Sonic Racing. Photo: Collected
Team Sonic Racing. Photo: Collected

You will land in SEGA's arcade-style racing game, where you will be able to drift, perform tricks, and also collect power-ups. 

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Ghostrunner. Photo: Collected
Ghostrunner. Photo: Collected

The game is set in Dharma Tower - a stern cyberpunk megastructure. As a player, you will take on the role of a cyber ninja and will have to climb the tower to fight the Keymaster. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

4h | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

5h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1d | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Artificial intelligence could save environment

Artificial intelligence could save environment

3h | Videos
Dinosaur fossil with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Dinosaur fossil with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

4h | Videos
Essentials go wild as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

Essentials go wild as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

4h | Videos
Ajith’s film earns 100 crore worldwide

Ajith’s film earns 100 crore worldwide

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address