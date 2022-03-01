PlayStation Plus: Four Free games for March

Starting today, PlayStation Plus subscribers will have access to four free games. The games are 'Ghost of Tsushima: Legend', 'Ark: Survival Evolved', 'Team Sonic Racing', and 'Ghostrunner'.

PlayStation Plus subscribers typically receive three new games every month. However, Sony decided to throw in a fourth title to the mix this month.

The games will be available for download until 4 April, 2022.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legend (PS4, PS5)

Ghost of Tsushima: Legend (PS4, PS5). Photo: Collected

Inspired by Japanese mythology and folklore, the game is a multiplayer variant of 'Ghost of Tsushima'. Players can pick between classes- Ronin, Assassin, Hunter, or Samurai.

Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4)

Ark: Survival Evolved. Photo: Collected

You will be taken to a mysterious island. Here you will find dinosaurs and many other animals from the prehistoric times. In this survival game, you will be able to hunt local wildlife and even ride these animals.

Team Sonic Racing (PS4)

Team Sonic Racing. Photo: Collected

You will land in SEGA's arcade-style racing game, where you will be able to drift, perform tricks, and also collect power-ups.

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Ghostrunner. Photo: Collected

The game is set in Dharma Tower - a stern cyberpunk megastructure. As a player, you will take on the role of a cyber ninja and will have to climb the tower to fight the Keymaster.