Piplu, Sumon, and Abrar return to Chorki with ‘Ei Muhurte’

Splash

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 11:43 am

Related News

Piplu, Sumon, and Abrar return to Chorki with ‘Ei Muhurte’

About the film Piplu said, “This content is very interesting for two reasons. First, it qualifies very much at the moment to look at the deep wounds or flows of things in the society as we see it. Second, it is a sensible and sensitive project.”

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 11:43 am
Abrar Athar, Piplu R Khan, Mejbaur Rahman Sumon. Photo: Collected
Abrar Athar, Piplu R Khan, Mejbaur Rahman Sumon. Photo: Collected

Three artisans- Piplu Khan, Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, and Abrar Athar are bringing a new film called 'Ei Muhurte' to the OTT platform Chorki.

This marks the first instance of these three directors' collaboration on one production. 

Abrar Athar expressed excitement for the film saying, "Working with Piplu Bhai and Sumon Bhai was scary, challenging and exciting for me. And there was a lot to learn. The three of us are very different storytellers. We have all tried to work on contemporary issues. We have tried to portray what is constantly happening in front of our eyes through a unique artistic perspective. I hope the audience will enjoy watching it."

Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, who is back in the directing saddle after a decade's hiatus said, "After almost 12 long years, I am back for fiction, and an anthology project at that. Another movie of mine will be released soon. All in all, it's a wonderful time for me. "

One of the well known names is Piplu Khan. He came into limelight and discussion after his direction in the documentary 'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale'. 

About the film Piplu said, "This content is very interesting for two reasons. First, it qualifies very much at the moment to look at the deep wounds or flows of things in the society as we see it. Second, it is a sensible and sensitive project."

Chorki / Ei Muhurte / Film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Hoque was on the phone with his father when he had already lost a leg from the explosion. Sumon had to run over corpses to escape the fire. Photos: TBS

Death of many dreams as families told to prepare for the worst

2h | Panorama
Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

20h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

16m | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

21m | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

14h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata