Piplu, Sumon, and Abrar return to Chorki with ‘Ei Muhurte’

Three artisans- Piplu Khan, Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, and Abrar Athar are bringing a new film called 'Ei Muhurte' to the OTT platform Chorki.

This marks the first instance of these three directors' collaboration on one production.

Abrar Athar expressed excitement for the film saying, "Working with Piplu Bhai and Sumon Bhai was scary, challenging and exciting for me. And there was a lot to learn. The three of us are very different storytellers. We have all tried to work on contemporary issues. We have tried to portray what is constantly happening in front of our eyes through a unique artistic perspective. I hope the audience will enjoy watching it."

Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, who is back in the directing saddle after a decade's hiatus said, "After almost 12 long years, I am back for fiction, and an anthology project at that. Another movie of mine will be released soon. All in all, it's a wonderful time for me. "

One of the well known names is Piplu Khan. He came into limelight and discussion after his direction in the documentary 'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale'.

About the film Piplu said, "This content is very interesting for two reasons. First, it qualifies very much at the moment to look at the deep wounds or flows of things in the society as we see it. Second, it is a sensible and sensitive project."