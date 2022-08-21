'Pink Venom' by Blackpink scores biggest YouTube viewership of 2022

Blackpink's "Pink Venom", released on Friday (19 August), has become the most-watched music video of 2022 as per YouTube's first 24-hour view ranking.

According to Variety, "Pink Venom" has amassed 86.2 million views on Youtube within the first 24 hours of its release, making it No 4 on the all-time YouTube 24-hour views rankings, just behind Blackpink's own "How You Like That," which garnered 86.3 million views in June 2020.

Video of BLACKPINK - ‘Pink Venom’ M/V

The rule of K-pop music is prevalent as the first 2 spots of Youtube 24-hour view rankings for music videos are still secured by BTS, which gathered 108.2 million views within the first 24 hours of release for last year's "Butter," and piled up 101.1 million views for "Dynamite," in 2020.

Blankpink's collaboration with Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream '' has scored the 5th spot on the ranking with 79 million views within the first 24 hours of its release.

"Pink Venom", which is currently no 1 trending music video on Youtube, is a pre-release single from Blackpink's upcoming album "Born pink", scheduled to debut on 15 September.

The track features lyrics in both Korean and English language.

As a part of Blackpink's nine months long world tour "Born Pink", scheduled to run from 14 October to 21 June 2023, their four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, are due to perform at MTV's Video Music Awards on 28 August.