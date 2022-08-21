'Pink Venom' by Blackpink scores biggest YouTube viewership of 2022

Splash

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 03:43 pm

Related News

'Pink Venom' by Blackpink scores biggest YouTube viewership of 2022

Pink Venom is a pre-release single from Blackpink’s upcoming album “Born pink”, scheduled to debut on 15 September

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 03:43 pm
BLACKPINK. Photo: Collected via Billboard
BLACKPINK. Photo: Collected via Billboard

Blackpink's "Pink Venom", released on Friday (19 August), has become the most-watched music video of 2022 as per YouTube's first 24-hour view ranking. 

According to Variety, "Pink Venom" has amassed 86.2 million views on Youtube within the first 24 hours of its release, making it No 4 on the all-time YouTube 24-hour views rankings, just behind Blackpink's own "How You Like That," which garnered 86.3 million views in June 2020. 

The rule of K-pop music is prevalent as the first 2 spots of Youtube 24-hour view rankings for music videos are still secured by BTS, which gathered 108.2 million views within the first 24 hours of release for last year's "Butter," and piled up 101.1 million views for "Dynamite," in 2020. 

Blankpink's collaboration with Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream '' has scored the 5th spot on the ranking with 79 million views within the first 24 hours of its release. 

"Pink Venom", which is currently no 1 trending music video on Youtube, is a pre-release single from Blackpink's upcoming album "Born pink", scheduled to debut on 15 September. 

The track features lyrics in both Korean and English language. 

As a part of Blackpink's nine months long world tour "Born Pink", scheduled to run from 14 October to 21 June 2023, their four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, are due to perform at MTV's Video Music Awards on 28 August.

 

Blackpink / Pink Venom / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

5h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

7h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

1h | Videos
21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

5h | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

5h | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings