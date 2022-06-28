Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif returns in new look with magical powers

Katrina Kaif sports a new look on the poster of her upcoming ghost-comedy, Phone Bhoot. The film also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter is set to release in October

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Katrina Kaif has unveiled the poster of her upcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot.

The actor is seen sporting bangs, while featuring alongside co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She is seen performing a fire trick on the poster that also shares a glimpse of several ghosts from the upcoming film. 

Katrina took to Instagram to share the first motion poster of the film on Monday and wrote, "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai (We welcome you to the world of Phone Bhoot). Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you." This is the second horror-comedy of 2022, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released in May, and has crossed over ₹200 crore (TK 236 Crore) worldwide.

On Monday, Katrina shared the motion poster of the film, teasing it as a "bhayanak comedy (terrifying comedy)." She also shared a boomerang video featuring her and Ishaan chatting with someone. It was originally shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi with the caption, "Mere Phone Bhooties." Earlier, she had shared some fun pictures from their photo shoot and captioned them, "The one stop shop for all bhoot-related problems".

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. It has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Katrina was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in 2021 film Sooryavanshi. Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina will also be seen uniting with Salman Khan on screen again in Tiger 3. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in pipeline

Siddhant, who was last seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Gehraiyaan, also has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan opposite Ananya. Ishaan has war drama titled Pippa in the lineup, also starring Mrunal Thakur.

