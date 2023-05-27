PewDiePie breaks silence on Twitch ban

After weeks of speculation, YouTube's most popular face, Felix Arvid 'PewDiePie' Ulf Kjellberg has finally broken his silence, ushering facts on his sudden Twitch return and addressing the mystery behind his ban.

PewDiePie's Twitch channel unexpectedly returned on 21 March after remaining inactive for many years. PewDiePie's Twitch channel began broadcasting an uninterrupted loop of his past videos, named 'PewDiePie Infinity.' It quickly became clear that the YouTuber himself was behind this unconventional move.

Following a stream on 9 May, the Amazon-owned platform made headlines by announcing a ban on PewDiePie's Twitch channel.

PewDiePie stated that initially, many people assumed that his Twitch channel had been hacked due to the sudden and unexpected return. However, he clarified that he had intentionally brought back the channel as part of his "PewDiePie Infinity" experiment. His intention was to provide an entertaining and interactive space for his fans to gather, chat, and enjoy his content together.

Regarding the ban, PewDiePie acknowledged that both Twitch and YouTube have a similar approach of not explicitly stating the exact cause of a ban. Therefore, he admitted that he himself wasn't entirely sure about the specific reason for his Twitch ban. However, he humorously suggested that streaming videos from 2017, which might have violated Twitch's guidelines, could have been a contributing factor.