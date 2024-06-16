Perfect cinemas for the perfect Eid

The feast is set, the family has gathered, and the only thing missing is the perfect movie to cap off your Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

Whether you are craving a heartwarming comedy, a thrilling action or adventure, or a thought-provoking drama, we have got you covered.

Get ready to settle in for some cinematic magic. This Eid, let us dive into the world of movies to make this occasion an even more perfect one.

Toofan

Director: Raihan Rafi

The story of 'Toofan' revolves around a gangster from 1990's Bangladesh. The lead character is played by none other than Shakib Khan. Very recently, a 1 minute and 21 second teaser of the movie was released and since then, it has become one of the most anticipated films.

It is very likely that the movie will secure a place among the top films of the year in terms of box office performance. The reason for the anticipation is the audience's keen interest in Shakib Khan's new look, action, and acting as shown in the teaser. The presence of Chanchal Chowdhury is another reason behind the hype for 'Toofan.'

"This movie will introduce Bangladeshi cinema to the world in a new way," expressed director Rafi. "It is a dream project of mine. Moreover, making a movie with Shakib Khan is always a special experience. I can see from the audience's positive response after the teaser's release that they are very eager to watch it," he added.

Popular West Bengal actress Mimi Chakraborty will be playing another main role alongside Shakib Khan. Others such as Jisshu Sengupta, Masuma Rahman Nabila, Fazlur Rahman Babu and Misha Sawdagor are also part of the cast roster.

The title track is creating buzz among the audience as well. It was written by Tahsan Shuvo and sung by Arif Rahman Joy.

Mayurakkhi

Director: Rashid Polash

Among the highly anticipated films to be released during Eid is 'Mayurakkhi,' directed by Rashid Palash and produced by Chowdhury Nizam Nisho.

The film's intense story is based on a plane hijacking incident. The cast includes Eamin Haque Bobby, Sudip Biswas Deep, Sadia Mahi, Sumit Sengupta, Farzana Chobi, Shomu Chowdhury, Deepak Suman, Pranab Ghosh, Sabina Puthi, Faruk, Muhin Khan, Manik Shah, Zulfiqar Chanchal, Rudra Haque, Mitul, and Kasturi Chowdhury, among others.

Revenge

Director: Md Iqbal

The list of films to be released in theatres during Eid also includes 'Revenge,' produced and directed by Md Iqbal. The two main characters are played by Shobnom Bubly and Ziaul Roshan. The director has mentioned that actress Bubly will be seen in a new type of character and a new look in this movie.

'Revenge' is packed with intense action and also includes drama, thriller, and romance. Other actors in the film include Misha Sawdagor, Deepa Khandakar, Kazi Hayat, and others.

Dark World

Director: Mostafizur Rahman Manik

Last but not the least, another movie set to be released in theatres this Eid is titled 'Dark World.' It is directed by Mostafizur Rahman Manik and produced by Munna Khan. The central characters are played by Munna Khan and India's Koushani Mukherjee. Other actors include Deepa Khandakar, Misha Sawdagor, and Shiba Shanu, among others.

The movie is based on a crime thriller story. It revolves around a group that engages in fraud by spreading obscene footage on social media. The story follows the mission to eliminate this group.

