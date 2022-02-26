“People used to call me Mr. Bangladesh in the USA” - Apurba

Popular actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba returned from the United States two days ago. And from next week, he is set to face the camera again. Upon his arrival, Apurba spoke to The Business Standard about his latest trip and work plans.

At first, we wanted to know how well his time was spent in the US. "Quite good. My wife Shamma Dewan lives there, as she is an American citizen. We have a lot of other friends there as well. So I have spent a great time with everyone," Apurba replied.

Within a few days, people there started to call him Mr. Bangladesh, Apurba said. The nickname originated from Apurba's consistent protest to whoever would speak negatively about Bangladesh or belittled our culture. Apurba did not appreciate it and voiced his feelings immediately. That is why everyone started calling him Mr. Bangladesh.

"When they called me Mr. Bangladesh it actually felt nice. I always wanted to represent my country. So if someone says something bad about it, I can't stand it.

This is something I see in Tahsan Bhai as well. Wherever he goes, he proudly identifies himself as Bangladeshi first. So in my case, it is the same. I will try to present my country positively in front of the world as well," explained Apurba.

We wanted to know, as his wife is an American citizen, if there is a chance of him emigrating to the US in the future?

Apurba said, "I am still not thinking about this at all. I have everything here. Career, friends, relatives, well-wishers, fans, literally everything. If I call someone when I am in danger, I will find many people by my side. But in the case of the US, it will be difficult to find anyone, at least initially."

He added, "Everyone there is heavily occupied with their individual lives. Besides, the lifestyle that I will lead there can be led here as well. Then why migrate?

Hence, for now, I am not thinking about this matter. Honestly, I love the country so much and this time I realised it again after going to the US. I am not yet ready to leave the air, soil, smell of this country."

As he was abroad, we did not see Apurba working on several dramas on Valentine's Day this year. The actor also said that the television channels are no longer taking dramas from high-profile companies meaning big labels.

As a result, the budget for drama has gradually reduced. However, several dramas had already been shot, which were also supposed to be promoted on Valentine's Day. But those are scheduled for Eid now. However, the actor is starting to film very soon.

In regards to starting work soon, Apurba said, "After returning from the US, I have been having difficulties with my sleep cycle, which I hope will resolve soon. So I plan to start shooting soon.

In the meantime, I have sat down with several directors and heard their storylines. Hopefully, my audience will see me in a number of dramas on TV and OTT platforms on upcoming Eid."