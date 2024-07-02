Pearl Jam cancels shows due to illness

Pearl Jam cancels shows due to illness

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 10:37 am
Band Pearl Jam. Photo: Collected
Band Pearl Jam. Photo: Collected

Pearl Jam has cancelled two more shows in their European tour as band members recover from illness.

Scheduled performances at Berlin's Waldbühne on 2 and 3 July have been scrapped, following the cancellation of their 29 June show at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The band hopes to resume their tour on 6 July in Barcelona.

Pearl Jam expressed disappointment and acknowledged the impact on fans and crew in a statement on social media. Frontman Eddie Vedder hinted at catching an illness after high-fiving fans in Dublin. The band is promoting their latest album, 'Dark Matter,' and recently marked the 24th anniversary of the Roskilde Festival tragedy. Tickets for the cancelled Berlin shows will be refunded at the point of purchase. Pearl Jam is set to start a US tour in August.
 

Pearl Jam / band / Music

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

