Pearl Jam cancels shows due to illness

Pearl Jam has cancelled two more shows in their European tour as band members recover from illness.

Scheduled performances at Berlin's Waldbühne on 2 and 3 July have been scrapped, following the cancellation of their 29 June show at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The band hopes to resume their tour on 6 July in Barcelona.

Pearl Jam expressed disappointment and acknowledged the impact on fans and crew in a statement on social media. Frontman Eddie Vedder hinted at catching an illness after high-fiving fans in Dublin. The band is promoting their latest album, 'Dark Matter,' and recently marked the 24th anniversary of the Roskilde Festival tragedy. Tickets for the cancelled Berlin shows will be refunded at the point of purchase. Pearl Jam is set to start a US tour in August.

