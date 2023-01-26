'Pathaan' release sees scattered protests across India

The release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer most awaited film "Pathaan" on 25 January saw violent protests by Hindutva activists in north India.

Embroiled in controversies for a long time, the film had to face heavy backlash from Hindutva groups leading a concerted campaign against it, on social media and through protests involving vandalism.

Videos uploaded to social media showed members of Hindutva organisations chanting slogans and burning posters of the movie outside a cinema hall in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Tuesday (25 January).

Protesters were seen tearing off the movie posters displayed in Bhopal and creating a ruckus outside cinema halls, according to media reports.

Ahead of the release, they warned that cinema halls will be set ablaze if the movie is screened. Meanwhile, "Film Chalega Hall Jalega" slogans were raised by the protesters who said that Hindutva cannot be compromised.

'Pathaan' landed in a controversy after its song 'Besharam Rang' was released. Many Hindu outfits and BJP leaders had raised objections to the lyrics of the song and the saffron outfit worn by Deepika Padukone. They claimed that it was an attempt to insult and hurt Hindu sentiments and alleged that the makers tried to call saffron a 'besharam rang'.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said in December that the costume worn by Padukone was "highly objectionable" and that if the scenes are not "corrected" then the film may not be allowed to be released in the state.

According to Times Now, the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) were the two main outfits opposing the film, calling for a ban on its release. Later, the Gujarat unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad withdrew its protest against the film. They said that they will not oppose the release in Gujarat, expressing satisfaction over the removal of "objectionable" contents from the film on the Central Board of Film Certification's direction, Indian Express has reported.

Journalist Kashif Kakvi tweeted videos, purportedly from Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal – cities in Madhya Pradesh. In Indore, the Hindu Jagran Manch appeared to have led a round of devotional songs outside the INOX film theatre. The Bajrang Dal demonstrated outside a mall in Gwalior.

Journalist Rajan Chaudhury tweeted a video showing Bajrang Dal members using slogans which appeared to insult the Muslim Prophet.

In Madhya Pradesh, these people of Bajrang Dal protesting against the film #Pathan are using "insulting words" for the "adorable" Prophet Muhammad of the Muslim community. Are the people of Hindu society making these people lead their religion? pic.twitter.com/oGq0TVg47a— Rajan Chaudhary (@EditorRajan) January 25, 2023

Indore Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra said an FIR will be lodged on "objectionable slogans" raised by Bajrang Dal workers at the Kasturi Cineplex, The Wire reported.

The news agency PTI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police Dishesh Agrawal as having said that protests by Hindu Jagran Manch and Bajrang Dal led to some morning shows being cancelled in Madhya Pradesh.

In Agra, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, who had earlier issued an ultimatum against screening Pathaan, congregated at the Meher cinema hall and threw ink on a poster on 24 January. An FIR was registered against some unidentified people, Hindustan Times reported.

Odisha TV has reported that in Bhubaneswar, activists of the Kalinga Sena staged demonstrations in front of several movie theatres, tore Pathaan posters and urged people not to watch the film.

Poster burning was also seen in Bengaluru, by Vishwa Hindu Parishad protesters.

#WATCH | Karnataka: VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) supporters protest against the release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Pathaan' in Bangalore, burn posters pic.twitter.com/K5L2xB4xBl— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

Pathaan, released on 25 January, is SRK's comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of four years.

It sold 4.19 lakh tickets for the opening day (25 January) while War's Day 1 sales were around 4.10 lakh. The top spot is still occupied by Prabhas' Baahubali 2 with 6.50 lakh ticket sales.