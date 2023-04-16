‘Pathaan’ to hit Bangladeshi halls from 5 May

After much anticipation and a series of debates, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie "Pathaan" is finally going to be released in Bangladeshi theatres on 5 May.

Action Cut Entertainment is importing the movie to Bangladesh, the organisation's spokesperson Anonno Mamun told The Business Standard.

He said, "We have been given written permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. We will start screening "Pathaan" commercially in theatres across the country from 5 May."

"We will have our own technical support in the theatres where the movie will be played. If we get a good response from the audience, then the show time will be increased," he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting approved the import of films made in different languages of the Indian subcontinent on five conditions, which included the import of films by Bangladeshi organisations. An office order signed by Information and Broadcasting Ministry Deputy Secretary (Films) Saiful Islam was issued in this regard.

"Pathaan" starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was released on 25 January. The film is considered one of the most successful Hindi films of all time.