Pathaan finally to release in Bangladesh on 24 February

Finally, it has been announced in a press conference by the Ministry of Information that there are no more barriers for the much-awaited release of Shahrukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in Bangladesh theaters.

An agreement has been reached by the 19 film-related associations regarding the unopposed releases of Hindi films in Bangladeshi cinema halls. As a matter of fact, it has also been reported that about 10 Hindi films could be released in the country per year from now on.

Pathaan was released in India on 25 January. Directed by Siddarth Anand, the movie features Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and also a cameo from Salman Khan.