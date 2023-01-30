Pathaan breaks records as it earns over Rs500 crore in 5 days globally

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has gotten huge response from the public as it earned over Rs500 crore globally in only five days.

The movie earned Rs70 crore on its fifth day at India's box office, reports India Today.

It has emerged as the fastest Indian film in history to enter the Rs 200-crore club, beating KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion on the way.

Going by trade reports, Pathaan is deemed as one Shah Rukh's biggest blockbusters in his career. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

The movie also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

#Pathaan 5 days WW Gross expected to be in the range of ₹ 550 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 30, 2023

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Pathaan's opening week collection could be in the range of Rs550 crore. This is indeed a glorious opening for SRK, who is making his comeback after four years.