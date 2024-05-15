Panchayat trailer released

Splash

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 04:24 pm

Related News

Panchayat trailer released

Panchayat is set to premiere on Prime Video in India on 28 May

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 04:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The popular Indian web series, 'Panchayat', has revealed a release date for its third season. 

The trailer for the show, which airs on Prime Video, was released today (15 May), on the streaming platform's official social media handles. 

The trailer, which got over 300,000 views on YouTube in just 2 hours of its release, stirred excitement among fans over the coming season.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With Jitendra Kumar returning as Abhishek Tripathi,  the cast also reprises the roles of Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav as supporting cast. The story in the trailer is set in the village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh and is filled with funny moments as the characters prepare for the upcoming elections. 

The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and written by Chandan Kumar the third season of Panchayat is set to premiere on Prime Video in India on 28 May.

Panchayat / Panchayat trailer / Series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

4h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

4h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

7h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

1h | Videos
90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

2h | Videos
Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

3h | Videos
Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

5h | Videos