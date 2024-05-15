Panchayat trailer released

The popular Indian web series, 'Panchayat', has revealed a release date for its third season.

The trailer for the show, which airs on Prime Video, was released today (15 May), on the streaming platform's official social media handles.

The trailer, which got over 300,000 views on YouTube in just 2 hours of its release, stirred excitement among fans over the coming season.

With Jitendra Kumar returning as Abhishek Tripathi, the cast also reprises the roles of Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav as supporting cast. The story in the trailer is set in the village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh and is filled with funny moments as the characters prepare for the upcoming elections.

The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and written by Chandan Kumar the third season of Panchayat is set to premiere on Prime Video in India on 28 May.