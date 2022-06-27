'Our Baby coming soon': Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Photo: Collected
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, posted a picture with Ranbir at a hospital with the caption "Our baby …. coming soon."
In the picture, Alia was seen lying on a hospital bed and Ranbir was sitting next to her.

The couple seem to be happily looking at an ultrasound monitor screen.  Alia wittily blurred the monitor and added a heart emoticon over it.

Celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy, and Rakul Preet have congratulated the couple on Instagram post.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor also shared Ranbir and Alia's picture on her Instagram story with the caption "My babies are having a baby, I love you both so much."

Netizens are speculating if Alia is actually pregnant or referring to their upcoming film "Brahmastra."
"It's a strategy to promote Bramhastra," wrote a fan.

However, Ridhima's post suggests the other. 
Another fan wrote, its real coz…@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial also updated this on her story"

Alia and Ranbir got married at their Mumbai flat in an intimate ceremony in April. The duo will be seen in Ayan Mukerjee's "Brahmastra" which is scheduled to release in September this year.
 
 

