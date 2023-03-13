The Oscars in pictures
This year's iteration of the Academy Awards, more popularly known as the Oscars kicked off at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday (12 March).
The programme began with a thunderous "Top Gun" flyover and a flurry of jokes about "The Slap".
Host Jimmy Kimmel was lowered onto the stage after jets flew over Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, and he quickly launched into a monologue which laid into Will Smith's infamous attack on Chris Rock at last year's Oscars.
"If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show -- you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor, and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech," joked Kimmel.
Here are some photos from this year's Oscars -