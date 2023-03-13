The Oscars in pictures

The Oscars in pictures

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 09:54 am
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang win the Oscar for Best Picture for &quot;Everything Everywhere All at Once&quot; during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang win the Oscar for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

This year's iteration of the Academy Awards, more popularly known as the Oscars kicked off at  Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday (12 March). 

The programme began with a thunderous "Top Gun" flyover and a flurry of jokes about "The Slap". 

Host Jimmy Kimmel was lowered onto the stage after jets flew over Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, and he quickly launched into a monologue which laid into Will Smith's infamous attack on Chris Rock at last year's Oscars.

"If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show -- you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor, and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech," joked Kimmel.

Here are some photos from this year's Oscars -

Dwayne Johnson poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Dwayne Johnson poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Idris Elba poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Idris Elba poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Antonio Banderas an Nicole Banderas pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Antonio Banderas an Nicole Banderas pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jamie Lee Curtis and Cara Delavigne pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jamie Lee Curtis and Cara Delavigne pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ke Huy Quan wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for &quot;Everything Everywhere All at Once&quot; during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ke Huy Quan wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jessica Chastain poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jessica Chastain poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

 

Oscars / Oscars 2023

