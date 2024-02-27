Oscars 2024: Everything you need to know

The Academy Awards, are around the corner.

The 96th Oscars may be a coronation for Oppenheimer, which comes in with a leading 13 nominations, though other films, including Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things are in the mix.

WHEN ARE THE OSCARS?

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 7 p.m. EDT — one hour earlier than usual — and be broadcast live on ABC. A preshow will begin at 6:30 p.m. EDT. This is your early reminder to set your clocks accordingly — it's the first day of daylight saving time in the U.S.

WHO'S PRESENTING AT THE OSCARS?

Last year's big acting winners are all coming back to present at the show (a tradition), including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The academy also announced that Scarface co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino are set to hand out awards as well (no word on whether it's together or not). Other celebrities set to grace the Dolby stage include Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Lange, Nicolas Cage, Mahershala Ali, Sam Rockwell and Luptia Nyong'o. More names will be revealed as show day gets closer.

ARE THE OSCARS STREAMING?

The show will be available to stream via ABC.com and the ABC app with a cable subscription. You can also watch through services including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. The streaming partner in India has not been announced yet. Last year, the show streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

WHO'S HOSTING THE OSCARS?

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted last year's ceremony, will emcee for the fourth time. That ties him with fellow four-timers Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon, and leaves Kimmel trailing only Johnny Carson (five), Billy Crystal (nine) and Bob Hope (11) among repeat Oscar hosts. "I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," said Kimmel.

WHAT'S NOMINATED FOR BEST PICTURE AT THE 2024 OSCARS?

The ten nominees for best picture are: American Fiction; Anatomy of a Fall; Barbie, The Holdovers; Killers of the Flower Moon; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Past Lives; Poor Things; and The Zone of Interest.

WHO ARE THE FAVORITES?

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is the frontrunner. Nolan, the best director favorite, is also poised to win his first Oscar.

The best actress category could be a nail-biter between Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Emma Stone (Poor Things). If Gladstone were to win, she would be the first Native American to win an Oscar.

The best actor, too, could be a close contest between Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers). Both would be first-time winners.

Giamatti's co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph is favored to win best supporting actress, while Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) is expected to win best supporting actor. His closest competition is considered Ryan Gosling for Barbie.