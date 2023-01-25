Oscars 2023: Check full list of nominations

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The following are the nominees for the Oscar 2023, which will be handed out on March 12 in Hollywood.

Best Picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • TÁR
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Best Director

  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field, TÁR
  • Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

  • Cate Blanchett, TÁR
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • TÁR
  • Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Eo
  • The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Feature

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

Best Film Editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • TÁR
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • TÁR

Best Costume Design

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Best Production Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Song)

  • Naatu Naatu, RRR
  • Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hold My Hand, Top Gun Maverick
  • This is a Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Applause, Tell

Best Music (Original Score)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Best Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short Film

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Short

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

