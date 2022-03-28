Oscars 2022: The list of winners

Oscars awards are seen during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

The 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the broadcast.

The Dolby was largely full in time for the 7pm EDT pre-show, dubbed the "golden hour" by the academy. Presenters Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin announced the winners, whose speeches will be edited into the broadcast beginning at 8pm

The first award went to Dune, for the best sound. It was likely to be the first of several awards for Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic, which is favoured to win in many of the technical categories.

Check out the full list of winners:

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "West Side Story" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story- WINNER

Judy Dench - Belfast

Kristen Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

House of Gucci

Best Cinematography

Dune - WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up

Hans Zimmer - Dune WINNER

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Best Visual Effects

Dune-WINNER

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Animated Feature Film

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for "Encanto" in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Encanto--WINNER

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

the-windshield-wiper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper - WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for CODA at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood. (Reuters)

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur - CODA -WINNER

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Best International Feature Film

Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "Drive My Car" of Japan at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., 27 March, 2022. Photo: REUTERS

Drive My Car - WINNER

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball - WINNER

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Costume Design

Cruella - WINNER

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cyrano

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast - WINNER

Adam McKay - Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin - King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the Worst

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder - Coda - WINNER

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts - Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Best Live Action Short Film

Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia pose with their Oscars for Best Live Action Short Film for "The Long Goodbye" in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye - WINNER

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune - WINNER

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

No Time to Die

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul - WINNER

Writing With Fire

Best Original Song

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell pose with their Oscars for Best Original Song for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., 27 March, 2022.

"Be Alive" - King Richard

"Dos Orugitas" - Encanto

"Down to Joy" - Belfast

"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die - WINNER

"Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days

Best Production Design

Dune - WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Directing

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Joe Walker poses with the Oscar for Best Film Editing for "Dune" in the photo room at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Don't Look Up

Dune - WINNER

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in "King Richard" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard - WINNER

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain receives the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica, California, U.S., February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Picture

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger win the Oscar for Best Picture for "CODA" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Date: 28/03/2022 09:42

Belfast

CODA - WINNER

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog