'Ora Shaat Jon' being screened in 64 districts

'Ora Shaat Jon', directed by Khijir Hayat Khan is being screened in the Shilpakala Academy auditorium of all 64 districts of Bangladesh. The film will be screened today, 4 January, at 7:30pm at Shilpakala Academy's Jatiya Chitrashala Auditorium in Dhaka.

On Friday, 5 January, the film will be screened simultaneously in the auditoriums of Shilpakala Academy at 4pm in the remaining 63 districts.

Starting from 29 December 2023 to 5 January 2024, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organised a film festival titled 'Ganajagaran Film Fest' that screened 17 Bangladeshi films, including 'Ora Shaat Jon'.

"Thanks to Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy for giving me the opportunity to show my film on the big screen in all 64 districts. I request those who could not watch the movie in theatres to take this opportunity to watch it," said the director.

On 3 March 3 2023, 'Ora Shaat Jon' was released in theatres in Bangladesh.

The story of the film revolves around the battlefield heroics of seven freedom fighters and a suicidal rescue mission. Intekhab Dinar, Shiba Shanu, Joy Raj, Zakia Bari Mamo, Nazia Haque Orsha, Saif Khan, Imtiaz Barshon, Khijir Hayat Khan and many others have acted in various roles in it.

