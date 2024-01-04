'Ora Shaat Jon' being screened in 64 districts

Splash

TBS reports
04 January, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 12:10 pm

Related News

'Ora Shaat Jon' being screened in 64 districts

TBS reports
04 January, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 12:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

'Ora Shaat Jon', directed by Khijir Hayat Khan is being screened in the Shilpakala Academy auditorium of all 64 districts of Bangladesh. The film will be screened today, 4 January, at 7:30pm at Shilpakala Academy's Jatiya Chitrashala Auditorium in Dhaka.

On Friday, 5 January, the film will be screened simultaneously in the auditoriums of Shilpakala Academy at 4pm in the remaining 63 districts. 

Starting from 29 December 2023 to 5 January 2024, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organised a film festival titled 'Ganajagaran Film Fest' that screened 17 Bangladeshi films, including 'Ora Shaat Jon'.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Thanks to Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy for giving me the opportunity to show my film on the big screen in all 64 districts. I request those who could not watch the movie in theatres to take this opportunity to watch it," said the director.

On 3 March 3 2023, 'Ora Shaat Jon' was released in theatres in Bangladesh. 

The story of the film revolves around the battlefield heroics of seven freedom fighters and a suicidal rescue mission. Intekhab Dinar, Shiba Shanu, Joy Raj, Zakia Bari Mamo, Nazia Haque Orsha, Saif Khan, Imtiaz Barshon, Khijir Hayat Khan and many others have acted in various roles in it.
 

Ora Shaat Jon / Shilpakala Academy / Bangladeshi Films

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

4h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

4h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

4h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

4h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

3h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

15h | Videos
Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

16h | Videos