'Oppenheimer' sparks controversy, outrage over Bhagavad Gita's reference in intimate moment

Splash

Hindustan Times
23 July, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 12:20 pm

Related News

'Oppenheimer' sparks controversy, outrage over Bhagavad Gita's reference in intimate moment

Christopher Nolan's film "Oppenheimer" has stirred controversy with its sex scenes, particularly due to the presence of the Bhagavad Gita.

Hindustan Times
23 July, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 12:20 pm
Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer. Photo: Collected
Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer. Photo: Collected

Oppenheimer's sex scenes have drawn mixed reactions from viewers but particularly angered some viewers due to the presence of the Bhagavad Gita in one scene.

The sex scenes stirred controversy even before Oppenheimer premiered when it earned the first R-rating of a Christopher Nolan film in 20 years for nudity and sexuality.

Oppenheimer is Nolan's first film to include a sex scene, but the director felt it was important to accurately portray J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) life and his passionate relationship with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), though some have found the scenes offensive.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to voice their anger at the film's sex scene featuring the Bhagavad Gita.

A Twitter user @HarrisSultan blasted Oppenheimer as disrespectful for having a sacred book used in a sex scene.

Some viewers were also surprised that when Oppenheimer was released in India, the sex scene was blurred, but the Bhagavad Gita reference stayed despite being potentially seen as "blasphemy."

Many also noted that the scene wasn't historically accurate or necessary.

Some defended the decision, though, since the characters don't regard the book as "holy", and only as "Sanskrit.".

The Bhagavad Gita's presence in the sex scene isn't the only time the book appears in Oppenheimer. Part of its significance in Oppenheimer is based on history, as in real life, Oppenheimer had a fascination with Sanskrit and became immersed in ancient Hindu texts, including the Bhagavad Gita. He was always curious and knowledgeable about religion and language, but it seemed the Gita resonated with him, considering it philosophical, but never calling himself a conventional Hindu.

A quote from Gita actually plays a big role in Oppenheimer, as when the eponymous physicist sees the terrible power of the atomic bomb he helped create, he says, "Now I am become Death, destroyer of worlds."

This was also historically accurate, as the real-life Oppenheimer later said that it was this Gita quote that came to his mind when he first saw the explosion of the atomic bomb.

Therefore, it isn't surprising that the Gita is prominent in Oppenheimer as he clearly had a connection to the Hindu script. While the one quote after the bomb's creation may have been accurate, the historical accuracy of Oppenheimer's sex scene featuring Tatlock telling Murphy's titular character to recite the Bhagavad Gita during the act remains doubtful.

 

Oppenheimer / Christopher Nolan / Bhagavad Gita

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

29m | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

23h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

1h | TBS Stories
Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

1h | TBS Stories
More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

1h | TBS World
Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

14h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price