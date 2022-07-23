Oppenheimer: First poster of Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb thriller released

Oppenheimer poster. Photo: Collected

The first look at a poster of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was released on Thursday.

The Oppenheimer poster shows a huge ball of fire and smoke in the background as a figure – Cillian Murphy – is seen in front of it, along with the tagline, 'The World Forever Changes'.

The highly-anticipated drama stars Cillian alongside Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, and is set to release in theatres in July 2023.

In the dramatic first poster of Oppenheimer, Cillian, who is known for his roles in the series Peaky Blinders and in films like Inception and Red Eye, is front and centre. He stars in the upcoming film as theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, known as one of the fathers of the atomic bomb.

Previously, the makers had unveiled the first look poster of Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, who helped develop the atom bomb during the Second World War.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Cillian and actor Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer also stars Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid and Matthew Modine.