'Operation Sundarbans' and 'Beauty Circus' to premier in Australia

In the third week since the release of 'Operation Sundarbans' and 'Beauty Circus', the films are going to be released in Australia.

Dipankar Dipan's Operation Sundarbans will premiere on 7 October in Sydney, and Beauty Circus will be released in some theatres at Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Canberra on 9 October.

Inspired by real events, Operation Sundarbans's story follows Rapid Action Batallion's (RAB) mission to stop the pirates in the Sundarbans. The film stars Siam Ahmed, Riaz Ahmed, Nusraat Faria, Shatabdi Wadud and others.

In Beauty Circus stars Jaya Ahsan, Ferdous, ABM Sumon and Taukeer Ahmed. The story revolves around the Circus industry of Bengal and depicts the anguish of women associated with the circus.

Both the films have received praise in Bangladesh. How the Australian crowd takes to the movies is yet to be seen.