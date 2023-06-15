Nowadays, whoever invests money ends up as director: Dipjol

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
15 June, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 04:26 pm

Related News

Nowadays, whoever invests money ends up as director: Dipjol

One of the most popular faces in Bangladeshi cinema, Dipjol recently returned to the big screens again after a long break

Sohel Ahsan
15 June, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 04:26 pm
Monowar Hossain Dipjol. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Monowar Hossain Dipjol. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Even if you've never seen a Bangladeshi commercial movie, you know who Dipjol is. By now, Monowar Hossain Dipjol is a cultural phenomenon in the country. Over multiple decades and through many characters, both good and bad, he has become an integral part of our lives. 

Best known for his villainous roles, Dipjol has also portrayed multiple roles as a protagonist of the story, especially in his more recent movies, before going into hibernation. He returned to screens on the ninth of this month through a new release 'Jemon Jamai Temon Bou'. 

It was produced from his production house and the story is Dipjol's own idea. He also plays the central role in the movie. In a recent interview with The Business Standard, this actor-turned-producer talked about his latest movie and shared some of his thoughts on the film industry.

"I am releasing a movie after many years which is why I am feeling joyous about it. The movie will try to portray what happens if there is a quarrel in a family, especially between the husband and wife. The goal is to tell the viewers how they can avoid such destructive altercations and maintain a healthy family life," Dipjol said.

With Eid fast approaching, Dipjol's latest release will be competing with a flurry of new Eid releases. Dipjol is not too excited about it.

"It's not okay to release more than three movies on Eid. Everyone should be patient, I think. And everyone should also be thinking about the return on their investment. One new film should be released every week for a whole year," he said.

Dipjol feels the lack of industry experience among the new crop of moviemakers is contributing to this situation.  

"Nowadays, whoever invests in movies ends up turning into the director himself. That is exactly why such movies fail commercially," he said. 

Dipjol also hit the headlines recently for his vehement opposition to the reintroduction of Bollywood movies in Bangladeshi theatres. 

"Why will Hindi movies come to our country? Our mother tongue is Bangla and many wars have been fought over Bangladesh and our language," Dipjol said sternly.

Another pet peeve of Dipjol is the state of BFDC (Bangladesh Film Development Corporation).
"The doors of BFDC will be closed soon for good. They can't even pay salaries these days," he said. 

And yet, BFDC has more expensive cameras and equipment than the ones available outside. 

"The place should be run by film industry people. If one person has been put in charge for too long, things are bound to go wrong."

Monowar Hossain Dipjol / Dhallywood / Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

3h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

1d | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

4h | TBS Money Flow
AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

20h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

23h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport