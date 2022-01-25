A noir drama that explores Rajshashi’s underbelly

Splash

Sayed Arafat Zubayer
25 January, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 11:29 am

Related News

A noir drama that explores Rajshashi’s underbelly

This eight-episode long narco thriller is based entirely on the city of Rajshahi. The name 'Shaaticup' is also a local word in Rajshahi, which means going into hiding

Sayed Arafat Zubayer
25 January, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 11:29 am
Shaaticup. Photo: Collected
Shaaticup. Photo: Collected

Drug trafficker Sohel's (Galib Sarder) drug shipment has been stolen by a teen gang. This disrupts the supply of drugs in Rajshahi city. Sohel assigns Uttam (Amit Rudra) to find the culprit behind the theft. Using his sources, Uttam finds out that Joynal (Ahsabul Yamin Riad) may be the man behind it all. 

Uttam, however, knows that Joynal is not the sole culprit. He goes about tracking down every person involved.

What happens next is a treat for viewers of Chorki's newly released web series 'Shaaticup'.

This eight-episode long narco thriller is based entirely on the city of Rajshahi. The name 'Shaaticup' is also a local word in Rajshahi, which means going into hiding. 

Being a border city, various groups are active in Rajshahi's drug trafficking scene. This web series focuses on them.

The setting of the story is undoubtedly a difficult task to portray. However, the creators have tried their best to showcase it. 

The entire series has been shot in Rajshahi and the dialogues are also in the Rajshahi dialect. The conversations therefore have an authentic vibe. 

If you are from Rajshahi, then the mention of places like 'Guripara' and 'Panchabati' will give you goosebumps while watching the series. 

Despite not having any big names on board, director Mohammad Touqir Islam brought the show to life with a unique screenplay and unorthodox methods of filming. 

The cinematography was so grand, that the city, its alleys, the Padma River, and the surrounding chars have been transformed into different characters. 

The storytelling was beautiful and realistic. The unfamiliar but talented actors featured in this web series have portrayed their roles beautifully. There are 137 actors associated with this series, all of whom are locals of Rajshahi.

The background score of 'Shaaticup' wonderfully compliments the story. The series is currently rated 9.4 in IMDb and is trending on social media.

'GUJGUJ CHANG', the only song in the series, has been written by Omar Masum, who has also played the role of Babu in the series. Containing strong language, this song adds an edge to the story, helping viewers get a feel of the underlying situation in the story. 

However, alongside all these positive aspects, there are some negatives, such as the lack of sub-plots and dark characters in the series. 

In some instances, the makers of the series refrained from exploring the details of some characters. For example, Hannan's (Najmus Saaqib) character seemed a bit mysterious. The makers could have focused on exploring more details about this character to give his appearance a wider range. 

Such local flavour-rich unconventional screenplays and stories are not usually made in our country. For the local audiences, 'Shaaticup' will be a new experience. Chorki deserves special mention for promoting content that does not have a big production house, nor a renowned name as a cast member. 

 

Top News

Shaaticup / Chorki / Reveiw

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

‘There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh’

45m | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

21h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

23h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

18h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

18h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

18h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’