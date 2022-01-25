A noir drama that explores Rajshashi’s underbelly

Shaaticup. Photo: Collected

Drug trafficker Sohel's (Galib Sarder) drug shipment has been stolen by a teen gang. This disrupts the supply of drugs in Rajshahi city. Sohel assigns Uttam (Amit Rudra) to find the culprit behind the theft. Using his sources, Uttam finds out that Joynal (Ahsabul Yamin Riad) may be the man behind it all.

Uttam, however, knows that Joynal is not the sole culprit. He goes about tracking down every person involved.

What happens next is a treat for viewers of Chorki's newly released web series 'Shaaticup'.

This eight-episode long narco thriller is based entirely on the city of Rajshahi. The name 'Shaaticup' is also a local word in Rajshahi, which means going into hiding.

Being a border city, various groups are active in Rajshahi's drug trafficking scene. This web series focuses on them.

The setting of the story is undoubtedly a difficult task to portray. However, the creators have tried their best to showcase it.

The entire series has been shot in Rajshahi and the dialogues are also in the Rajshahi dialect. The conversations therefore have an authentic vibe.

If you are from Rajshahi, then the mention of places like 'Guripara' and 'Panchabati' will give you goosebumps while watching the series.

Despite not having any big names on board, director Mohammad Touqir Islam brought the show to life with a unique screenplay and unorthodox methods of filming.

The cinematography was so grand, that the city, its alleys, the Padma River, and the surrounding chars have been transformed into different characters.

The storytelling was beautiful and realistic. The unfamiliar but talented actors featured in this web series have portrayed their roles beautifully. There are 137 actors associated with this series, all of whom are locals of Rajshahi.

The background score of 'Shaaticup' wonderfully compliments the story. The series is currently rated 9.4 in IMDb and is trending on social media.

'GUJGUJ CHANG', the only song in the series, has been written by Omar Masum, who has also played the role of Babu in the series. Containing strong language, this song adds an edge to the story, helping viewers get a feel of the underlying situation in the story.

However, alongside all these positive aspects, there are some negatives, such as the lack of sub-plots and dark characters in the series.

In some instances, the makers of the series refrained from exploring the details of some characters. For example, Hannan's (Najmus Saaqib) character seemed a bit mysterious. The makers could have focused on exploring more details about this character to give his appearance a wider range.

Such local flavour-rich unconventional screenplays and stories are not usually made in our country. For the local audiences, 'Shaaticup' will be a new experience. Chorki deserves special mention for promoting content that does not have a big production house, nor a renowned name as a cast member.