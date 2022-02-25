Nodi Rocks launches with 7 popular bands

"Nodi Rocks" initiative is starting with devotion for rivers and 7 popular Bands, a revolutionary initiative with a view to using music as a powerful tool to promote the riverine beauty and create awareness to preserve climate among the youth.

According to a press release, the flamboyant project was inaugurated on Tuesday, February 22, with a virtual event.

For the first time in the country, Salt Creatives has taken this ground breaking initiative by uniting climate, rivers, youth and music with the slogan "Jolbayu bachate cholo nodir kachey jai" with the thoughts of Sharmin Sultana Sumi. The initiative is being supported by the Swiss Embassy and the Manusher Jonno Foundation. Salt Creatives has taken the initiative with the aim of having at least one song on every river of our country.

Honorable minister AK Abdul Momen, Ministry of Foreign Affaiers of Bangladesh, Honorable minister Md. Shahab Uddin, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Honorable minister of state Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Honorable ambassador Nathalie Chuard, Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, Honorable mayor Md. Atiqul Islam, Dhaka North City Corporation, Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, Anjan Chowdhury, Director of Square group, Shaheen Anam, Executive Director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, Runa Khan, Executive director of Friendship and Sharmin Sultana Sumi, project initiator, managing director and creative director of Salt Creatives exchanged greetings at the Virtual Opening Ceremony of 'Nodi Rocks' along with 7 famous bands of Bangladesh- Ark, Cryptic Fate, Arbovirus, Chirkutt, Bangla Five, F Minor and Smooches.

On the overall theme of Nodi Rocks, Sharmin Sultana Sumi said, "Nodi Rocks initiative seeks to draw the youths closer to the rivers of the country and motivate them to preserve the climate. In the first season, 7 popular bands of the country will compose 7 songs about 7 important rivers of the country- Padma, Kushiyara, Sangu, Chitra, Pashur, Dahuk and Buriganga and the songs will be filmed on those rivers. Later, with these bands, there will be various creative plans around the rivers, including the Nodi Rocks Mega Concert all over the country, including the capital.

During the exchange of greetings at the inaugural ceremony, Honorable Foreign Affairs Minister of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen (MP) said, "Compared to the past, people's love for the river has decreased a lot. However, these rivers enhance the economic position and the beauty of our country and rivers also carry the identity of our country. Although there were 1320 rivers in the country, at present we have only 720 rivers left. We need to awaken the young and future generations about this invaluable resource and music can be a great medium for it. So I applaud this initiative of Nodi Rocks to save the rivers of Bangladesh. Moreover, the "Nodi Rocks" could be the catalyst for climate change."

Honorable Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change of the Government of Bangladesh Md. Shahab Uddin (MP) said, "The current condition of the river is not the same as before. Many rivers are lost today. Moreover, due to our negligence, we are constantly polluting the rivers with factory water and waste. 'Nodi Rocks' initiative to protect against that pollution is truly commendable. We have to protect the rivers before we can protect our environment. For that, we all have to work in unison. At the same time, our young generation must come forward. The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change of the Government of Bangladesh will be on hand for the overall cooperation of Nodi Rocks in river protection."

Honorable Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Swiss Embassy Nathalie Chuard said, "Even after 50 years of independence, Switzerland has a very good diplomatic relations with Bangladesh. We have always tried to stand by Bangladesh's heritage. As part of that, we are working with Nodi Rocks to save Bangladesh's rivers and inspire the younger generation about climate change. Nodi Rocks is truly an exceptional and timely initiative. Moreover, this initiative will play an important role in climate change."

Honorable State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak (MP) said, "Climate and rivers are an essential part of our lives. Civilization and the way of life have developed around this river. But if we cannot protect our rivers and climate, how will the present and future generations get a habitable world. So let's work together through Nodi Rocks to save climate and rivers in the power of music."

Honorable Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, Atiqul Islam said, Major cities of Bangladesh including Dhaka have developed around the river. But the condition of the rivers that contain the mechanical waste of the city is dilapidated today. Not only the authorities and policymakers, but people, institutions, and groups from all walks of life must work together to protect the river and the climate. I hope that this initiative to make the youth aware of saving the river and climate by using the power of music will be successful and will succeed in conserving the environment.

UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee said, The new generation does not know how many rivers are in Bangladesh. And as far as they know, only through seeing the pictures of the rivers. They may not even go near the river. Those of us who grew up in rural area know the importance and beauty of the river. So this initiative to save the river is extraordinary. Hopefully, this work will gain recognition not only in the country but also internationally. It is also commendable that there is a link between climate and rivers.

Executive Director of the Manusher Jonno Foundation, Shaheen Anam, said, "Millions of people depend on the river for their livelihood, nutrition, food and agriculture. So saving the river is very important for our country. Moreover, this initiative of Nodi Rocks will help to create a kind of awareness about the rivers among our youth."

Founder and executive director of Friendship (NGO), Runa Khan, said, "For the first time in the country, Nodi Rocks has taken the initiative to save the rivers through music. Rivers are mixed with the blood of every human being in Bangladesh. The river can also be called an industry. Every human being in the country is involved with the river in one way or another. Not only climate change but also Nodi Rocks will play a role in keeping the river free from pollution.

It is to be noted that the official work of Nodi Rocks has started in December last year and it will continue for the next 8 months. Moreover, this is the first-time initiative in the country that combines climate, river, youth, and music altogether.