‘No Infidelity’ as Shakira and Pique were reportedly in an ‘open relationship’

After being together for a decade, pop sensation Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué announced their separation in a joint statement on Saturday.

According to Journalist Jose Antonio Aviles, a source "very close to Pique" reveals that "there was no infidelity" as the pair were in an "open relationship," reports Marca.

"Their agreement was 'you do what you want and I'll do what I want', but to present themselves as a couple to the public," said Jose quoting close sources of Pique.

In the joint statement, the pair also requested to allow them to maintain their privacy for the sake of their children.

"For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," reads the statement.

Even before announcing their separation officially, there were rumours that Piqué had cheated on Shakira.

Shakira and Piqué have two children, 9-year-old son Milan Piqué Mebarak and 7-year-old daughter Sasha Piqué Mebarak.