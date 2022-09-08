'Nishwas' coming to Chorki on 15 September

A breathtaking trailer of the Raihan Rafi directorial Chorki thriller "Nishwash" was dropped on Wednesday (6 September).

The trailer, which intensifies suspense with every moment, opens with Tasnia Farin looking for her lost child.

It also features Safa Kabir in a never seen before avatar.

Video of Nishwas | Official Trailer | Chorki Original Film | Rafi | Farin | Barshon | Safa | Shawon

Earlier in August, the teaser of the film, where Tasnia Farin was seen shooting with a gun in a deserted building, garnered much appreciation from the audience.

The film starring Sayed Zaman Shawon, Rashed Mamun Apu, Neel Hurerzahan, and veteran actor Dilara Zaman in prominent roles is slated to hit Chorki on 15 September.