'Nishwas' coming to Chorki on 15 September

Splash

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 05:03 pm

Related News

'Nishwas' coming to Chorki on 15 September

The film starring Tasnia Farin, Safa Kabir, Sayed Zaman Shawon, Rashed Mamun Apu, Neel Hurerzahan, and veteran actor Dilara Zaman is slated to hit Chorki on 15 September

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 05:03 pm
Promotional image of Nishwas. Photo: Collected
Promotional image of Nishwas. Photo: Collected

A breathtaking trailer of the Raihan Rafi directorial Chorki thriller "Nishwash" was dropped on Wednesday (6 September).

The trailer, which intensifies suspense with every moment, opens with Tasnia Farin looking for her lost child.  

It also features Safa Kabir in a never seen before avatar.

Earlier in August, the teaser of the film, where Tasnia Farin was seen shooting with a gun in a deserted building, garnered much appreciation from the audience.

The film starring Sayed Zaman Shawon, Rashed Mamun Apu, Neel Hurerzahan, and veteran actor Dilara Zaman in prominent roles is slated to hit Chorki on 15 September. 

Nishwas / Chorki / Tasnia Farin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

9h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

7h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

7h | Videos
How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

8h | Videos
Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

8h | Videos
Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'