Nirvana urges 'strike three' for 'Nevermind' baby's lawsuit

Splash

Reuters
02 February, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 02:49 pm

Related News

Nirvana urges 'strike three' for 'Nevermind' baby's lawsuit

Elden has said the photo caused him "lifelong damages" while letting Nirvana reap tens of millions of dollars at his expense

Reuters
02 February, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 02:49 pm
Joan Jett (C) performs with Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic (R) of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. Photo: Reuters
Joan Jett (C) performs with Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic (R) of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. Photo: Reuters

Nirvana has urged a U.S. judge to dismiss for good the lawsuit by the man claiming that his depiction as a naked four-month-old baby on its 1991 album "Nevermind" was child pornography.

In a filing in Los Angeles federal court, the band said Spencer Elden waited too long to claim it sexually exploited him, dooming the third and latest version of his complaint.

"While there is no serious question that the photograph is not 'child pornography,' Elden's case is long barred by the statute of limitations," the band's lawyers wrote. "For Elden, this is strike three. This case must end."

A lawyer for Elden did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.

The "Nevermind" album cover depicted Elden swimming naked toward a dollar bill pierced with a fish hook.

Elden has said the photo caused him "lifelong damages" while letting Nirvana reap tens of millions of dollars at his expense.

"Nevermind," which features the song "Smells Like Teen Spirit," had album sales topping 30 million.

Elden's latest complaint included details he hoped would show he filed the August 2021 lawsuit within the federal 10-year statute of limitations.

But Nirvana's lawyers said Elden did not identify any "new victimization ... which he reasonably discovered for the first time after August 2011 to re-start the clock."

They quoted from a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone magazine in which Elden, then 12, said: "Every five years or so, somebody's gonna call me up and ask me about 'Nevermind' ... and I'm probably gonna get some money from it."

The defendants include Nirvana band members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, late lead singer Kurt Cobain's widow Courtney Love, several record labels and the photographer, Kirk Weddle.

A hearing before U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Nirvana / Music / lawsuit / Nevermind

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

5h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

6h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

21h | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

21h | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

21h | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb