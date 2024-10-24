Nidra Dey Neha: A star in the making

In 2020, Nidra Dey Neha stepped into the glamorous world of showbiz, making her debut as a contestant in the renowned beauty pageant, Miss Universe. However, her most prominent step into the arts and entertainment industry came at the hands of Kusum Shikder's first directorial, 'Shoroter Joba' which was released in theatres during the Durga Puja festivities on 11 October.

The young actress is particularly excited about 'Shoroter Joba', her very first film.

"I was offered the role by director Raihan Khan. I play a character named Beli, and after auditioning over 60 people, I finally got the role," shared Neha.

Neha knew Kusum Shikder as an actress, so working under her direction on a film she crafted felt unique and a pleasant experience.

"My role is vital to the story, and for my first movie, this character truly feels like a perfect fit to me," she said.

In just a short time, Neha has transitioned from acting to establishing a budding film career. Many have tried to fast-track their path to cinema and failed, but for Neha, this journey felt both surprising and calculated.

"My entry into showbiz wasn't planned, but everything since then has been. I've been thoughtful about each step, which eventually led me to movies. I feel that if I continue working with care and integrity, I'll keep moving forward," said Neha.

From a young age, Neha was known for her passion for dance, gaining recognition as a talented dancer in a close-knit community. It wasn't until 2022 that she ventured into acting, and in no time, she had already made a name for herself in the industry through her work in television commercials, dramas, OTT platforms, and films.

Quite recently, Neha has been cast in 'Neel Jochhona,' a film that aims to bring together actors from both Bengals. Neha will play the younger sister of renowned actress Paoli Dam.

"I was part of a song in the film, and I got to perform the most beautiful track on screen. Initially, I was nervous, considering I'd be working alongside such experienced actors. Everyone was so kind, and I learned so much from them," said Neha.

Not stopping there, she has also appeared in the OTT series 'Adhunik Bangla Hotel'. All three high-profile projects have firmly positioned her as a promising star in showbiz.

Acting alongside the celebrated actor Mosharraf Karim in the web series 'Adhunik Bangla Hotel' has further solidified Neha's standing as a rising star. "Working with Mosharraf bhai was a learning experience in itself," she said fondly. "He helped me perfect my scenes, correcting small mistakes, which improved my performance. I hope to work with him again in the future."

While beauty pageant contestants in Bangladesh often enter showbiz with little interest in acting, Neha is an exception. Her childhood was spent learning dance, and that artistic inclination naturally extended to acting. However, the rapid rise to fame can sometimes mislead new talents. Neha, though, remains grounded.

"Every career has its ups and downs, and so will mine. I aim to always deliver quality and the rest depends on how viewers receive it. As long as I work in harmony with my directors and co-stars, I believe I can achieve the place I aspire to in the industry," she concluded with confidence.

