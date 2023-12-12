Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent connect for the first time on new version of 'Beep Beep'

Nicki Minaj has released a new remix of the album cut "Beep Beep" with none other than her fellow legendary Queens MC, 50 Cent, which they previously announced on social media.

The song is now available for digital purchase on her website and will be released on streaming platforms from Monday onwards, reports Billboard.

Minaj and 50 Cent hinted at their debut collaboration on Friday, right after the release of Pink Friday 2. Following Minaj's birthday wishes to her fellow Queens representative on social media, she promptly asked 50 Cent to 'send that verse in sir.

Minaj is staying true to her commitment to release new music shortly after dropping her fifth studio album. Last week, she pledged on social media to release a song every day until this Friday.

"Next week #GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday," Minaj tweeted.

"Every day until Friday, you'll get an [additional] song that completes my fave body of work to date. 4 more songs," added the tweet.

Pink Friday 2 features Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole, Future and more. Minaj praised the latter after notching another fiery collaboration with "Nicki Hendrix" and revealed that the two have another record in the stash.