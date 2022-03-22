Next Monsterverse installment to Film in Australia

The next Monsterverse film, Legendary Entertainment's sequel to 'Godzilla vs. Kong', will return to film in Australia later this year.

"The highly skilled crews, first-rate facilities, and unique locations make filming in Australia a great experience," said producer Eric McLeod to Variety. "The support from both the federal government as well as Queensland has always been critical to our success in achieving a high level of filmmaking and an unparalleled audience experience."

Godzilla vs. Kong. Photo: Collected

The movie is expected to film at Gold Coast and other locations in the Southeast Queensland state. 'Godzilla vs Kong' was also filmed in Gold Coast in 2019, while 'Kong: Skull Island' filmed in the same state in 2016.