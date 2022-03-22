Next Monsterverse installment to Film in Australia

Splash

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 10:34 am

Related News

Next Monsterverse installment to Film in Australia

The movie is expected to film at Gold Coast and other locations in the Southeast Queensland state. ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ was also filmed in Gold Coast in 2019, while ‘Kong: Skull Island’ filmed in the same state in 2016

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 10:34 am
Godzilla vs. Kong. Photo: Collected
Godzilla vs. Kong. Photo: Collected

The next Monsterverse film, Legendary Entertainment's sequel to 'Godzilla vs. Kong', will return to film in Australia later this year.

"The highly skilled crews, first-rate facilities, and unique locations make filming in Australia a great experience," said producer Eric McLeod to Variety. "The support from both the federal government as well as Queensland has always been critical to our success in achieving a high level of filmmaking and an unparalleled audience experience."

Godzilla vs. Kong. Photo: Collected
Godzilla vs. Kong. Photo: Collected

The movie is expected to film at Gold Coast and other locations in the Southeast Queensland state. 'Godzilla vs Kong' was also filmed in Gold Coast in 2019, while 'Kong: Skull Island' filmed in the same state in 2016.

Monsterverse / Film / Godzilla vs. Kong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

23h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

1d | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

15h | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

16h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

17h | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years