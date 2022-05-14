The next generation of Bollywood debuts in Netflix’s ‘The Archies’

Splash

Netflix's coming-of-age live action 'The Archies' marks the acting debut of Khushi Kapoor, the sister of Janhvi Kapoor and the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor; Suhana Khan the daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

The offspring of Bollywood superstars are debuting in Netflix‘s coming of age live action musical set &quot;The Archies,&quot; Photo: Collected
The offspring of Bollywood superstars are debuting in Netflix‘s coming of age live action musical set "The Archies," Photo: Collected

Netflix's coming-of-age live action 'The Archies', a musical based on the Riverdale youngsters is going to feature the progeny of Bollywood stars. 

Netflix shared the teaser today, with a music track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background.

The film's cast includes young actors like Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. They are accompanied by Khushi Kapoor, the sister of Janhvi Kapoor and the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor; Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan; and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

The movie is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and is set in the 1960s. 

Akhtar and Reema Kagti from Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan from Graphic India will produce the feature film adaptation of the Archie comics, which are quite famous in the subcontinent. Kagti, Akhtar, and Ayesha DeVitre wrote it. 

The official logline of the film reads, "A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, still promises to have something for every generation. We can't wait to see the new kids on the block!"

'The Archies' is scheduled to release in 2023.

