New trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' received a brand new trailer yesterday during the College Football Playoff National Championship, and it featured multiple Paul Rudds.

Rudd's Scott Lang strikes a deal with the multiverse-hopping villain Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, as he seeks to recoup the five years he lost during the 'Avengers: Endgame'. During that time, his daughter, Cassie Lang, grew into a teenager, and it seems like Scott will do anything to make up for lost time with her. When his agreement with Kang backfires, he's even willing to sacrifice himself.

The trailer also reveals some Paul Rudd-multiverse mayhem as two identical versions of Ant-Man come face to face in the Quantum Realm.

Directed by Peyton Reed the third instalment brings back Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, aka Wasp, inventor Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne. Kathryn Newton is also joining the super-family as Cassie, who has donned a purple Ant-Man suit herself.

The trailer showcases the brutal Kang, who was last seen as 'He Who Remains' in the Season 1 finale of 'Loki' on Disney+.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theatres on 17 February 2023.