New trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released

Splash

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 03:06 pm

Related News

New trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 03:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' received a brand new trailer yesterday during the College Football Playoff National Championship, and it featured multiple Paul Rudds.

Rudd's Scott Lang strikes a deal with the multiverse-hopping villain Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, as he seeks to recoup the five years he lost during the 'Avengers: Endgame'. During that time, his daughter, Cassie Lang, grew into a teenager, and it seems like Scott will do anything to make up for lost time with her. When his agreement with Kang backfires, he's even willing to sacrifice himself.

The trailer also reveals some Paul Rudd-multiverse mayhem as two identical versions of Ant-Man come face to face in the Quantum Realm.

Directed by Peyton Reed the third instalment brings back Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, aka Wasp, inventor Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne. Kathryn Newton is also joining the super-family as Cassie, who has donned a purple Ant-Man suit herself.

The trailer showcases the brutal Kang, who was last seen as 'He Who Remains' in the Season 1 finale of 'Loki' on Disney+.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theatres on 17 February 2023.

Film Review

Antman / Marvel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

47m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index