New songs to groove to this Eid

With Covid-19 in the rearview, our music scene is picking up pace. There is a notable energy in the scene as many new songs, from new and old musicians, are coming out this holiday season. TBS has compiled a list of songs you may like listening to.

Shobi Bhul by James

James has returned with a brand new song titled 'Shobi Bhul' after a full year since his last release, composed by him. It was jointly written by him and Bishu Sikder. The song will come out on the eve of Eid (Chaand raat) on Bashundhara Digital's YouTube channel.

Mogno Chilam by Shafin Ahmed ft Tashfee

Double Bass Productions will be rereleasing a song by Shafin Ahmed, titled 'Mogno Chilam', which will also feature Tashfee, a rising name in the band music scene, this time around. The ex-Miles bassist also produced, composed and wrote the song.

Dhaka Shohor Aisha Amar by Chanchal and Shaon

After the success of 'Juboti Radhe', Chanchal Chowdhury and Meher Afroz Shaon are going to perform another duet song this Eid, titled 'Dhaka Shohor Aisha Amar', to be released on IPDC Amader Gaan youtube channel. The song was originally featured in the movie 'Oshikkhito', directed by Azizur Rahman in 1978. The original version was voiced by Shammi Akhtar and Khondokar Faruk Ahmed.

Shada Kalo Noi, Noi Badami by Renaissance ft Elita

The popular 80s band Renaissance will release a song this Eid titled 'Shada Kalo Noi, Noi Badami'. The song was written by Shahid Mahmud Jangi. Elita Karim lent vocals to the track, produced by Azob Records.

Hoile Bodhu Mondo Hobe Na by Kazi Shuvo

Singer Kazi Shuvo will be releasing ten songs this Eid, most notable among which is 'Hoile Bodhu Mondo Hobe Na'. It will be released on his own YouTube channel. The song was written by A Ashraful, and composed and produced by Shovon Roy.

Surma Surma by Imran and Konal

A new song called 'Surma Surma' has been released, where the Imran and Konal duo lent their voices. Naveed Parvez wrote the lyrics and music of the song composed by Zahid Akbar. The song is featured in the movie 'Leader: Aim E Bangladesh'.

Mrittu (album) by Shaju Ahmed

Close Up famed singer Shaju Ahmed is releasing a solo album this Eid, titled 'Mrittu', which has ten tracks. The songs include 'Kotha Chilo Thakbo Dujone', 'Deho Durey Chole Jaay', 'Maolar Naam', 'Mrittu', 'Oporup Toruni', 'Tomar Kachei Robo', 'Bina Doshe Doshi', etc. Shaju wrote the lyrics and composed the songs himself.

Kothay Rekhecho Amay by Akhi Alamgir

'Kothay Rekhecho Amay', a new song by vocalist Akhi Alamgir, is coming out this Eid. This song was written by Runa Laila, with lyrics by Kabir Bakul. Raja Kashef composed the music while Dhruba Music Station will be releasing it.

Bhalobashar Khela by Fahmida Nabi

Fahmida Nabi has paired up with budding new vocalist Raaz Azam to perform the song titled 'Bhalobashar Khela'. The song was arranged By Sajid Sarkar.

Bhul Shomoy by Zeeshan Khan Shuvo

Zeeshan Khan Shuvo will be heard in his upcoming release 'Bhul Shomoy'. Lutfar Hasan wrote the lyrics and also served as the producer of the song's music video.

Dhruba Music Station will be streaming various music videos of Eid songs on their Youtube channel, starting from 16 to 28 April. The songs will also be available for streaming on other local and global music streaming applications.