New releases coming on Netflix this May

Here's a list of the upcoming movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month:

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ( 4 May)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the prequel series of Bridgerton. Chris Van Dusen created the American historical fictional romantic television series Bridgerton for Netflix.

consisting of six episodes, the new show appears to be a limited series. Here the audience will see the origin of Queen Charlotte, starring Golda Rosheuvel in the main series. Rewind the clock, the series will portray the rise and romantic life of the young Queen Charlotte. Besides, the stories of Lady Violet Bridgerton - starring Ruth Gemmell - and Lady Danbury - played by Adjoa Andoh - will enchant the audience.

Directed by Tom Verica, the shooting of this prequel started on On March 28th. Shonda Rhimes is the main writer on the new spin-off. The show is produced by Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

The Mother (12 May)

The Mother is one of the three upcoming Netflix Original projects starring Jennifer Lopez. Directed by Niki Caro, the film has been produced by Lopez's Nuyorican Productions with a creative partnership with the OTT platform Netflix.

Jennifer Lopez in The Mother. Photo: Collected

Though this action thriller film was scheduled to release on Netflix in 2022, the shooting was hampered by the pandemic. Finally, it is coming in the Netflix Original lineup for May 2023.

The pop music star Jennifer Lopez is expected to spellbind the audience with her charismatic appearance and versatile acting talent. In this movie, the other key roles will be played by Paul Raci, Omari Hardwick, and Joseph Fiennes.

The plot of the movie centers around a deadly female assassin who has been on the run and hiding. She was forced to give up her only daughter. She came out of hiding to help protect her child from a dangerous guy.

XO, Kitty (May 18)

This upcoming romantic dramedy series for Netflix has been created by Jenny Han who is also serving as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

The Netflix original series XO, Kitty is a spin-off of the To All the Boys film series which was an adaptation of Jenny Han's book trilogy titled To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The new series marks the first Netflix English television series to be spun off from a Netflix original film.

The theme of the 10 episodes series of Season 1 portrays the journey of Kitty Covey - starring Anna Cathcart - to find true love. The teen matchmaker thinks that she has a good understanding of love. To meet her long-distance boyfriend Dae (starring Minyeong Choi), she travels from Oregon's Portland to Seoul, Korea. However, moving halfway around the world Covey discovers that love is more complex when it comes to her own heart and she has a lot to learn.

FUBAR ( May 25)

FUBAR (Fucked Up Beyond All Repair/Recognition), the upcoming Netflix English original series is created by Nick Santora. This action-comedy spy-adventure television series is produced by Skydance Television and Blackjack Films.

This film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, known as UTAP in the lead role called Luke. For the past few decades, the actor was mainly involved in feature films. So, FUBAR is going to be the actor's first major TV project and scripted TV series.

According to the storyline, Luke and his daughter Emma (played by Monica Barbaro) hid truths from each other for years. On the verge of retirement, a CIA Operative Luke discovers a secret about his family. Then, he is forced to return for one last job. Both father and daughter lied to each other without knowing that the other person serves as a CIA operative. After knowing the truth, they felt about knowing nothing about each other. The series speaks for the universal family dynamics mounting over a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor.

The other cats include Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Barbara Eve Harris, Fortune Feimster, and Fabiana Udenio.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) (May 30)

The American sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is one of the best comedy series on Netflix of all time. The first and second seasons came on April 23, 2019, and July 6, 2021, respectively. Created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, the third season of the sketch show is coming with six new episodes.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2 trailer. Photo: Collected

Sketches usually present people who made embarrassing mistakes in certain social or professional settings, then refused to admit it and tend to convince others that they were right in a stubborn manner. The surreal humor elements of the series will remind the audience of cringe comedy.

The upcoming Netflix comedy series is executive produced by Robinson and Kanin along with Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, and Andy Samberg.

Guest star panel of this TV series include Kate Berlant, Paul Walter Hauser, Samberg, Cecily Strong, Tim Heidecker, Vanessa Bayer, Steven Yeun, Will Forte, Brandon Wardell, Patti Harrison, Conner O'Malley, Sam Richardson, Fred Willard, Bob Odenkirk, and Julia Butters.