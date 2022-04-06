New Monkey Island game releasing after 31 years

A sequel to Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge will be releasing this year.

The Return to Monkey Island is coming 31 years later, after LeChuck's Revenge debuted in 1991. Director Ron Gilbert is also back for the long-awaited sequel.

On Twitter, Gilbert revealed that he has been secretly working on Return to Monkey Island for the past two years. Dave Grossman, a Monkey Island veteran, is also working on the game.

Return to Monkey Island is being developed by Gilbert's gaming firm, Terrible Toybox, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games and Devolver Digital.

The game is set to be released in 2022, although no precise date or platform has been announced.