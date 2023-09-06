New global release date announced for Killers of the Flower Moon

'Killers of the Flower Moon', an upcoming feature film by Martin Scorsese, received a new global release date.

Paramount Pictures and Apple announced that the movie will be released globally on 20 October.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a film based on actual events that occurred in 1920s Oklahoma, focusing on a series of murders involving the Osage Nation. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

The film will have a run-time of 3 hours and 26 minutes.