New global release date announced for Killers of the Flower Moon

TBS Report
06 September, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 10:08 am
&#039;Killers of the Flower Moon&#039; poster. Photo: Collected
'Killers of the Flower Moon' poster. Photo: Collected

'Killers of the Flower Moon', an upcoming feature film by Martin Scorsese, received a new global release date.

Paramount Pictures and Apple announced that the movie will be released globally on 20 October. 

'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a film based on actual events that occurred in 1920s Oklahoma, focusing on a series of murders involving the Osage Nation. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

The film will have a run-time of 3 hours and 26 minutes.

 

