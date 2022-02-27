New drama ‘Doshe Dosh’ to hit BTV

New drama "Doshe Dosh", highlighting 10 special initiatives of the current government involving the development of Bangladesh, is all set to hit BTV on Sunday (27 February).

The drama will air every Sunday and Tuesday at 9 pm, reads a press release.

"Doshe Dosh" stars Khairul Alam Sabuj, Roshidul Haque Pasha, Ahsan Habib Nasim, Momena Chowdhury, Khalilur Rahman, Al Mansoor, Mili Bashar, Maznun Mizan, Sushama Sarker, Hafizur Rahman among others.

Photo: Courtesy

The producer said the drama will portray the setting of Bangladesh starting from the year 2003, when the socio-economic condition of the country was in despair.

It will then follow how the situation changed after the election in 2008. It will highlight 10 special projects of the Prime Minister through plot twists featuring different characters. The story will end highlighting 2020's project for building Padma Bridge.