Netflix's Wednesday tops Stranger Things record for most hours viewed in a week

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Netflix's newly-released scripted series Wednesday is on a record-breaking high. Since its debut last week, the series has now gone on to hold the record for the most viewed hours for an English-language series in a week in the history of the streaming service, surpassing the popular season 4 of Stranger Things, according to the streamer's internal data measurement.

Released on 23 November, viewers have watched the series, based on Charles Addams' classic comic strip, for over 341.2 million hours and is currently trending on number one in 83 different countries all over the world. 

The Tim Burton-directed and produced series, which stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones, follows the Addams family's 16-year-old sardonic and uncompromising goth daughter who gets enrolled in a new boarding school, Nevermore Academy, where she finds herself surrounded with mysterious spirits and supernatural creatures. 

 

