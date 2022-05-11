Netflix’s 'Indian Matchmaking' is returning for season 2

Wedding season is knocking again as Sima Mami is returning with the second season of "Indian Matchmaking" on Netflix this year.

The Emmy-nominated show, followed top Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia as she used traditional and modern matchmaking techniques on 8 young individuals, report Netflix Tudum.

Audiences have a love-hate relationship with the show as they might hate the show but can't stop devouring all the episodes at the same time.

"I'm going to hate-watch this for sure," read one of the comments.

The show had bagged a nomination for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category at the 73rd Emmy Awards. However, none of the participants could find a match on the show.

During a conversation with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, Sima said, "this was a reality show. The director of the show was trying to show what Indian matchmaking is. The concept was not to get those people married on the show. The shooting wrapped up in five months. Do you expect them to get married in five months? We can't expect people to find a suitable match so quickly."

The world of matchmaking is expanding as Netflix has announced "Indian Matchmaking" spinoff titled Jewish Matchmaking.