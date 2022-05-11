Netflix’s 'Indian Matchmaking' is returning for season 2

Splash

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 11:49 am

Related News

Netflix’s 'Indian Matchmaking' is returning for season 2

The Emmy-nominated show, followed top Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia as she used traditional and modern matchmaking techniques on 8 young individuals

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 11:49 am
Sima Taparia in Indian Matchmaking. Photo: Collected
Sima Taparia in Indian Matchmaking. Photo: Collected

Wedding season is knocking again as Sima Mami is returning with the second season of "Indian Matchmaking" on Netflix this year.

The Emmy-nominated show, followed top Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia as she used traditional and modern matchmaking techniques on 8 young individuals, report Netflix Tudum. 

Audiences have a love-hate relationship with the show as they might hate the show but can't stop devouring all the episodes at the same time.

"I'm going to hate-watch this for sure," read one of the comments. 

The show had bagged a nomination for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category at the 73rd Emmy Awards. However, none of the participants could find a match on the show.

During a conversation with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee,  Sima said, "this was a reality show. The director of the show was trying to show what Indian matchmaking is. The concept was not to get those people married on the show. The shooting wrapped up in five months. Do you expect them to get married in five months? We can't expect people to find a suitable match so quickly."

The world of matchmaking is expanding as Netflix has announced "Indian Matchmaking" spinoff titled Jewish Matchmaking. 

Indian match making show / Indian Matchmaking 2 / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

38m | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

1h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

2h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

3h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

3h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec