Netflix’s 'The Crown 6' finds its Prince William and Kate Middleton

Rufus Kampa, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy to portray Prince William and Kate Middleton in season 6 of The Crown. Photo: Getty Images via Deadline

The sixth installment of Netflix's royal drama "The Crown" has found its Prince William and Kate Middleton after selecting fresh faces through a rigorous casting process.

Makers have chosen two actors to put on the shoes of Prince William in the upcoming season.

Rufus Kampa will essay the role of 15-year-old Prince William, while Ed McVey, who graduated from Drama Centre London in 2021, will be seen depicting the prince's transition from late teen to early adulthood, reports Deadline.

Young talent Bellamy will play the role of Kate Middleton.

Rufus Kampa will be seen in the episodes dealing with the tragic death of Princess Diana in August 1997.

Kampa has played multiple stage roles before getting his break with "The Crown".

Meanwhile, Ed McVey's plot will feature William's relationship with Kate Middleton, including how they met and fell for each other while studying Art History at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland in 2001.

"The Crown"season 6 will mark the professional screen debut of the three new casts.