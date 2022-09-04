Netflix’s 'The Crown 6' finds its Prince William and Kate Middleton

Splash

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 05:32 pm

Related News

Netflix’s 'The Crown 6' finds its Prince William and Kate Middleton

“The Crown”season 6 will mark the professional screen debut of the three new casts.

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 05:32 pm
Rufus Kampa, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy to portray Prince William and Kate Middleton in season 6 of The Crown. Photo: Getty Images via Deadline
Rufus Kampa, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy to portray Prince William and Kate Middleton in season 6 of The Crown. Photo: Getty Images via Deadline

The sixth installment of Netflix's royal drama "The Crown" has found its Prince William and Kate Middleton after selecting fresh faces through a rigorous casting process. 
Makers have chosen two actors to put on the shoes of Prince William in the upcoming season. 

Rufus Kampa will essay the role of 15-year-old Prince William, while Ed McVey, who graduated from Drama Centre London in 2021, will be seen depicting the prince's transition from late teen to early adulthood, reports Deadline. 
Young talent Bellamy will play the role of Kate Middleton. 
Rufus Kampa will be seen in the episodes dealing with the tragic death of Princess Diana in August 1997. 

Kampa has played multiple stage roles before getting his break with "The Crown".
Meanwhile, Ed McVey's plot will feature William's relationship with Kate Middleton, including how they met and fell for each other while studying Art History at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland in 2001. 
"The Crown"season 6 will mark the professional screen debut of the three new casts.

The Crown / netflix / The Crown 6

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

6h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

1h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

5h | Videos
Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman