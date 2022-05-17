Netflix's Black Mirror returning with 6th Season

17 May, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 01:37 pm

The latest season will have more episodes and will be more cinematic in scope, with each instalment being treated as an individual film. 

Black Mirror. Photo: Collected
Black Mirror. Photo: Collected

Netflix's critically acclaimed dystopian drama Black Mirror is returning with another season after 3 years. 

The fifth season of the show was released in 2019. 

The details about the plot and casts of season 6 are kept under the wrap, reports Variety. 

The last instalment followed the release of Bandersnatch - an interactive Black Mirror stand-alone film, where viewers are asked at various points to make a choice which affects the storyline.

The fifth season featured Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Miley Cyrus and Topher Grace.

According to Variety the latest season will have more episodes and will be more cinematic in scope, with each instalment being treated as an individual film. 

 

