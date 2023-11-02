Netflix surprise drops Jawan extended versions on SRK's birthday

Splash

Hindustan Times
02 November, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 11:14 am

Netflix surprise drops Jawan extended versions on SRK&#039;s birthday

It's Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday and the actor has the perfect gift for his fans.

As the actor turned a year older, the extended versions of his latest release Jawan dropped on Netflix. For the official announcement, the OTT giant dropped a new promotional clip featuring Shah Rukh. 

It begins with Shah Rukh Khan appearing as his Jawan character and making a call to Netflix. He demands for the release of Jawan on Netflix. He says, "Else your 'Tudum' will be 'budum.' His girl gang also appears in the video.

Following a banter between Shah Rukh and a voice on the call talking about Mannat, the actor finally forces Netflix to drop Jawan early on the platform. He says, "A gift for you on my birthday. Watch Jawan streaming on Netflix." The extended cut of Jawan is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jawan is directed by Atlee. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film also has Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt appear in special roles in the film.

Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, Jawan was a box-office hit. It smashed records in India and worldwide. Reacting to the news of Jawan's arrival on Netflix, a fan wrote in the comment section, "OMG! What a return gift SRK has given to us, Jawan's extended cut." "Let the celebrations begin," added another. Yet another said, "Netflix server will be down due to Jawan crash."

