Netflix Renews Wednesday For Season 2

08 January, 2023, 11:30 am
08 January, 2023, 11:30 am
Netflix Renews Wednesday For Season 2

Netflix has announced that popular series Wednesday will be renewed for a second season. Fans around the world were not surprised because a second season of such a popular show was a simple matter of time. 

Wednesday premiered on 23 November of last year with the first season having eight episodes. Shortly after, Netflix declared that the 'Addams family' centred show has surpassed 341 million hours of viewing time, a new record for an English-language series on the platform. With over 1.2 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days, among other streaming series records, the program has now developed into the second-largest English-language television season on Netflix.

Jenna Ortega plays the character of Wednesday Addams in this horror comedy series. According to the official first season description, the show centres around Wednesday's "years as a student at Nevermore Academy. She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

The series was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also acted as executive producers and co-showrunners. The first four episodes were directed by Tim Burton, who also serves as the show's executive producer.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," said Gough and Millar. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two. We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool  first."

