Netflix partners with Microsoft for subscription with ad

Splash

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 09:27 am

Related News

Netflix partners with Microsoft for subscription with ad

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 09:27 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

As per a statement on Twitter by Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation, Netflix's new ad-supported tier will be rolled out as the result of a partnership with Microsoft. Industry analysts theorise that this may lead to lower costs of subscriptions.

Back in April 2022, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings publicly stated that the streaming giant was "quite open" to the ad-based subscription model. This new ad-based subscription announcement was immediately followed by a loss of 200 thousand subscribers and a massive hit to the stock evaluation of Netflix.

A post on Netflix's official website says "It's very early days and we have much to work through. But our long term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We're excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life."

No dates or price points have been announced as of yet.

netflix / ads / Microsoft

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

32m | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

52m | Food
John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

11h | Videos
Booming business of job guide books

Booming business of job guide books

11h | Videos
US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

12h | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty