Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film 'Gray Man'

Splash

Reuters
27 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 02:40 pm

Related News

Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film 'Gray Man'

The expansion of "Gray Man" is part of Netflix's strategy to build brands with well-known characters that can traverse film, television, video games and movies

Reuters
27 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 02:40 pm
The cast poses on the red carpet before the World Premiere of Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Gray Man&quot; at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S.,13 July, 2022. Photo: Reuters
The cast poses on the red carpet before the World Premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S.,13 July, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Netflix Inc is turning its new spy thriller "The Gray Man" into a franchise, announcing plans on Tuesday for a sequel and spinoff to the action movie starring Ryan Gosling.

"The Gray Man," one of Netflix's most expensive movies to date, began streaming on Friday and was the most watched film on the streaming service in 92 countries, the company said.

Gosling stars in the film as Sierra Six, a former inmate sprung from prison by the CIA in exchange for servitude in a secret program.

A "Gray Man" movie sequel is now in development with Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Netflix said in a statement.

The company also announced a separate spinoff movie but did not provide details on the storyline or characters.

The expansion of "Gray Man" is part of Netflix's strategy to build brands with well-known characters that can traverse film, television, video games and movies.

The Gray Man / Ryan Gosling / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

5h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

5h | Videos
Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work