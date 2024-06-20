Netflix to open immersive entertainment complexes in US

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/

Netflix will open giant entertainment venues in American cities where fans will be able to immerse themselves in their favorite shows and experience themed restaurants and gift shops, the company said Tuesday.

The streaming giant plans to build the "experiential" venues, called Netflix Houses, by repurposing empty retail space in shopping malls, it said.

The first two locations are set to open in 2025 in Dallas, Texas and a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste -- literally -- of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings," Marian Lee, Netflix's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

In recent years Netflix has opened more than 50 pop-up spaces in 25 cities, showcasing some of its successful films and series such as "Squid Game."

This time, the venues will be permanent and Netflix plans to open more in the future.

The project comes as several US department store chains seek to adapt to changing consumer behavior and the rise of online commerce.

At the end of February, Macy's announced the closure of 150 branches across the United States.

In recent years, Neiman Marcus, Lord & Taylor and Barneys New York have all filed for bankruptcy.

