Netflix declines to air state-owned Russian channels

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 04:40 pm

A smartphone with the Netflix logo is seen on a keyboard in front of displayed &quot;Streaming service&quot; words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. Photo :Reuters
A smartphone with the Netflix logo is seen on a keyboard in front of displayed "Streaming service" words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Netflix has declined to air 20 Russian free to air channels that the streaming service requires to air under Russian law to be enforced this month. 

"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," Netflix spokesperson told The Hollywood reporter. 

In December 2021, Russian communication added Netflix to its audio visionary section as Netflix Russia hit more than 100,000 subscriptions.

Theoretically, Netflix falls under the law of hosting Russia's "must-carry" free to air 20 channels which applies to broadcasters and channels with more than 100,000 daily users. 

The channels also include Russian orthodox church operated channels Channel One and NTV and Spa is also included among the free to air channels. 

According to Variety, Channel One is expected to be aligned with the Kremlin and likely to broadcast Putin propaganda

Netflix will continue its operation in Russia but did not clear how it will prevent airing state-owned channels.

