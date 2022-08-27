Netflix cancels ‘Resident Evil’ series after one season

Splash

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 04:40 pm

Related News

Netflix cancels ‘Resident Evil’ series after one season

Although the Resident Evil series secured the No 2 spot with 72.2 million hour views on its debut week it fell out of the top 10 spots after the third week. 

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 04:40 pm
Ella Balinska in &quot;Resident Evil&quot;. Photo: Collected via Deadline
Ella Balinska in "Resident Evil". Photo: Collected via Deadline

Netflix has not renewed the "Resident Evil" series, loosely based on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name, for a second season. 

The eight-episode action-horror series premiered on Netflix on 14 July.  The cancellation of renewal did not come as a shock as the series did not receive impressive views on Netflix, reports Deadline Saturday (27 August). 

Although the Resident Evil series secured the No 2 spot with 72.2 million hour views on its debut week it fell out of the top 10 spots after the third week. 

Set in 2036, the show revolves around Jade Wesker's (Ella Balinska) fight for survival in a world overrun by blood-thirsty infected creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father Albert's (Lance Reddick) chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation and what happened to her sister, Billie (Siena Agudong).

netflix / Resident evil series / Series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

9h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

9h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

25m | Videos
Why can't the government do business in competition?

Why can't the government do business in competition?

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why students are leaving Bangladesh?

4h | Videos
Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally