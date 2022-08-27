Netflix cancels ‘Resident Evil’ series after one season

Netflix has not renewed the "Resident Evil" series, loosely based on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name, for a second season.

The eight-episode action-horror series premiered on Netflix on 14 July. The cancellation of renewal did not come as a shock as the series did not receive impressive views on Netflix, reports Deadline Saturday (27 August).

Although the Resident Evil series secured the No 2 spot with 72.2 million hour views on its debut week it fell out of the top 10 spots after the third week.

Set in 2036, the show revolves around Jade Wesker's (Ella Balinska) fight for survival in a world overrun by blood-thirsty infected creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father Albert's (Lance Reddick) chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation and what happened to her sister, Billie (Siena Agudong).