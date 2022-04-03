Netflix backs away from Will Smith starrer ‘Fast and Loose’

Will Smith accepts the best actor Oscar at the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March. Photo: Collected via The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith is likely to face dire consequences over the infamous "Oscar slap" incident on 27 March.

After he resigned from Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last Friday, Netflix has quietly moved the Will Smith starrer film to the back burner.

Earlier a week before the Oscar ceremony, director David Leitch withdrew as the director of "Fast and Loose", instead, he chose to direct Ryan Gosling starring "Fall Guy" for Universal, which is set to hit production in August, reports The Hollywood Report.

Netflix had been on the hunt for finding David Leitch's replacement for the film until the controversial incident at the Oscars.

Director David Leitch must have been marvelling at the unintentional good timing of his decision as he withdrew the film before the Oscar slap incident.

Will Smith was set to star as the crime lord who suffers memory loss after an attack in Netflix's "Fast and Loose."

According to reports, the production of Sony's fourth installment of the "Bad Boys" franchise has also been halted after the incident.

Before the Oscars, the production of the film was running in full swing and Will Smith had received 40 pages of the script.